A magical rally

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - J.J. Redick scored 24 points, Arron Afflalo and Glen Davis each had 22 points, and Nikola Vucevic added 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Orlando Magic rallied to beat the Phoenix Suns 115-94 Sunday night.

The Magic trailed by as many as 13 points early in the second half, but used a 40-point third quarter to build as much as a 21-point cushion in the fourth.

Luis Scola led the Suns with 24 points and Michael Beasley added 22. But Phoenix's shooting eroded overall in the second half.

With the victory the Magic opened a season 2-0 for the first time since 2009-10. The Suns lost their fifth straight game in Orlando.

The Magic hit the road for the first time Tuesday for back-to-back games at Chicago and Minnesota.