Swept in Sunshine State

MIAMI (AP) - LeBron James had 23 points and 11 rebounds, Dwyane Wade scored 22 points and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 124-99 on Monday night.

Chris Bosh finished with 18 points and Ray Allen had 15 for Miami (3-1), which is averaging 111.8 points to open the season. Allen became the 24th player in NBA history to eclipse the 23,000-point mark when he made a free throw with 1:01 left in the third quarter.

Shannon Brown led Phoenix with 18 points off the bench, making five 3-pointers. Luis Scola had 15 points, Goran Dragic finished with 13 points and nine assists, and Marcin Gortat scored 12 for the Suns.

The Heat put the game away with a 23-6 run in the third, a spurt fueled by 10 points from James and five 3-pointers in a span of less than 5 minutes.