Loughner victims, witnesses speak after his sentencing

After Tucson shooter Jared Loughner was sent to prison for the rest of his life, his victims and witnesses to the terror of January 8, 2011, spoke at a news conference and individually with KOLD News 13 on Thursday.

Loughner has been diagnosed with severe mental illness, and those who spoke said the United States must improve access to mental health care.

Some said they are working on raising awareness.

They also wanted to point out that the vast majority of people with mental illness will not hurt others, but often become victims themselves.

Survivors of the shooting spoke of their struggles, both mental and physical.

Some have begun working to change gun laws to require background checks, especially for handgun purchases.

All said they were satisfied with the plea agreement that led to the sentence.

Some said it was much better than a prolonged trial and the likely appeals.

