Another "Mountain" to climb for Lancers

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Salpointe and Mountain View get another chance to dance tonight on the local gridiron, this time the stakes are just a tad bit higher. A win tonight gets one of the two teams in the state final four and a chance to play for a bid to the DII state title game.

Bottom line here, they've met before and Salpointe has had their number. Their last meeting was in week 4 this regular season where the Lancers dominated in a 40-10 win.

If there is one thing that The Mountain Lions have had in their favor, it's a running game. Junior RB Richie Estrada has rushed for more than 100 yards in a game seven times this year, including the first matchup against Salpointe, where he rushed for 123. Also look for the Mountain Views to get dressed up. Fans have organized a white out and are expecting to take six bus loads of fans to the game.

On The flipside Salpointe has double he amount of playmakers and has weathered a much tougher schedule. Tucsonnewsnow's David Kelly will be live from Salpointe at 6pm with a preview of the big game. We'll have a full recap tonight on this game as well as updates from Tucaon area teams still alive in the playoff race.