Shannon's show again

PHOENIX (AP) - Shannon Brown scored 12 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and helped key a late 14-4 run as the Phoenix Suns rallied from a 26-point deficit to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 107-105 Friday night.

P.J. Tucker hit a 20-foot jumper from the left corner to give the Suns a 103-102 lead with 1:32 to go. After the teams traded misses, Marcin Gortat blocked Daniel Gibson's shot and Goran Dragic found Brown streaking down the right side for a fast-break dunk and a 105-102 lead with 37.4 seconds remaining.

Kyrie Irving had a chance to win it for Cleveland as time expired but his 3-pointer from the top of the key bounced off the back of the rim.

Dragic scored 26 points for the Suns, who posted the third-biggest comeback in franchise history. Sebastian Telfair added 13 and Gortat had 12.