Pima loses regular season finale

Tucson, AZ – The football team (1-10) cut into the New Mexico Military Institute's lead in the second half but couldn't grab it in the fourth as the Aztecs lost on Saturday 46-26 at Kino Stadium in the final game of the 2012 season.

The Aztecs forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and recovered at the New Mexico 20-yard line. Three plays later Max Shepherd (Sunrise Mountain HS) scored on a 1-yard keeper to put the Aztecs ahead 6-0. The Aztecs trailed 7-6 at halftime.

In the third quarter, New Mexico scored on four straight possessions to take a 31-6 lead but the Aztecs responded by scoring on its final two drives in the quarter. Michael Molina (Pueblo HS) threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dominic Moore (Santa Rita HS). The Aztecs recovered the onside kick and the drive ended with Darius Kelly (Buena HS) scoring on a 25-yard run which cut New Mexico's lead to 31-20.

The Aztecs forced New Mexico to fumble and punt on its first two possessions in the fourth quarter. Pima capitalized and cut their lead to 31-26 after Molina scored on a 2-yard run. New Mexico scored on its final two drives to seal it.