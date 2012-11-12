Hill getting national respect

Posted by Dave Cooney: email

TUCSON, Ariz. – University of Arizona football sophomore Austin Hill has been named one of 10 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation's top receiver, it was announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation on Monday.

Hill is Arizona's top receiver with 62 receptions for 1,023 yards this season. He's scored seven touchdowns with a long catch of 60 yards, hauled in during the Wildcats' upset of then-No. 10 USC, 39-36. He averages 102.3 yards per game and 16.5 yards per catch.

Leading Arizona to a 6-4 record and bowl eligibility in head coach rich Rodriguez's first season, Hill ranks No. 3 in the Pac-12 and No. 11 nationally with his 102.3 yards per game. He's also No. 10 nationally in total yardage. He hauled in a career-best 259 yards on 10 catches against USC on Oct. 27. He has four games of 100 yards or better in 2012. Arizona's big play guy, he has 40 catches resulting in a first down, 22 catches for 15 yards or more and 12 catches for 25 yards or more.

The Biletnikoff committee with announce the three finalists on Nov. 19 and the winner will be announced on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Dec. 6 on ESPN.

Arizona will travel for its final road game of the regular season with Saturday's 8 p.m. MST kick at Utah, airing nationally on ESPNU. The Wildcats will wrap their home slate on Fri., Nov. 23 with a contest vs. Arizona State. Kick time is set for 8 p.m. MST and will air on ESPN.