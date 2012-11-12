Head of the "Pac"

Posted by Dave Cooney: email

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona sophomore Ka'Deem Carey has been named the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week, it was announced by the league office on Monday. Carey is the Wildcats' sixth honor this season with three on special teams and two on defense.

Carey rushed for a Pac-12-record 366 yards, the ninth-highest single-game total in FBS history, on 25 carries and scored five touchdowns as the Wildcats defeated Colorado, 56-31. He broke the previous conference record of 357 yards, which had stood for 28 years. He eclipsed the previous school record of 288 set by Trung Canidate in 1998.

Additionally, his 400 all-purpose yards broke a 58-year-old school record and his five rushing touchdowns tied the Pac-12 single-game mark. Carey managed five runs of 20-plus yards and four of 30-plus yards, including bursts of 71, 64 and 46 yards, en route to breaking Arizona's single-game record for yards per carry average.

He turned in his seventh 100-yard rushing performance of the season and pushed his season rushing total to 1,381 yards, a figure that tops the conference and ranks second in the FBS. He is tied for fifth in the FBS with 18 rushing touchdowns and is tied for fourth with 19 all-purpose touchdowns on the year. He also ranks second in the nation with 1,662 total yards from scrimmage.