Release the Dragic

PHOENIX (AP) - Goran Dragic scored 21 points, including 4 of 5 shooting on 3-pointers, to lead seven Phoenix players in double figures and the Suns snapped Denver's four-game winning streak with a 110-100 victory over the Nuggets on Monday night.
Shannon Brown added 19 points, Michael Beasley 16 and Jared Dudley 15 for Phoenix. Markieff Morris added 13 points and had a crucial steal down the stretch. Marcin Gortat and Luis Scola added 12 points apiece for the Suns.
Andre Iguodala scored 17 for Denver. JaVale McGee added 16, pretty much all of them on thundering dunks, and Danilo Gallinari scored 15 for the Nuggets.ts.
