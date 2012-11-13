The anniversary of their tour

Since 1983 thousands of bicyclists have gathered in Tucson in mid November to cycle the city's perimeter, but not many have a story like the Hoppers.

In 2007 they decided to ride in their first Tour together and when I say together, I mean that literally. They ride a tandem bike through the 111 mile course, they are separated by inches for nearly 9 hours.

That same year, Kasey and Erin got married as soon as they finished the race with family and friends nearby. Now five years later the Tour is set to race again on the 17th and they plan to spend their fifth year anniversary the same way they spent their first, cycling.

There is a reason they decide to use one bike for two riders, it's guidance. Kasey was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa at the age of 10 and is legally blind. "Communication is constant throughout the race, it has to be." said Kasey.

The couple has conquered the course twice before and are set to embark on their third tour, their goal is set at the nine hour mark.

Copyright 2012 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.