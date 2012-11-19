Gronk breaks record and forearm

Posted by Dave COoney: email
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after catching two touchdown passes.
According to a report on Comcast SportsNet, Gronkowski has a broken forearm. Patriots spokesman Stacey James said he had no information on the injury.
Gronkowski walked to the tunnel that heads to the locker room with about four minutes left in the Patriots' 59-24 victory over the Colts.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.