Gronk breaks record and forearm

Posted by Dave COoney: email

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski left Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after catching two touchdown passes.

According to a report on Comcast SportsNet, Gronkowski has a broken forearm. Patriots spokesman Stacey James said he had no information on the injury.

Gronkowski walked to the tunnel that heads to the locker room with about four minutes left in the Patriots' 59-24 victory over the Colts.