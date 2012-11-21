Accidents blocking I-10 - Tucson News Now

Accidents blocking I-10

2 accidents are blocking part of I-10 on the busiest travel day of the year.

Westbound lanes near Casa Grande are blocked near Milepost 188.

This has been going on for hours now and it's still a mess if you are heading to Phoenix.

 We will be live with the latest.

For the first time we are hearing from the family of the police officer shot in the head over the weekend.

 They are sharing new details as he recovers in the hospital. We also talked with his doctor about his progress.

And will it ever get cold? Find out from Chuck when I do tonight at 10.

See you soon,

Heather

