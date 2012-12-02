ASU remains unbeaten at home

Posted by Dave Cooney: email

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Evan Gordon scored a career-high 29 points, Carrick Felix had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Arizona State raced past Sacramento State 90-70 Saturday night.

Arizona State (6-1) jumped out to an 11-point lead in the opening 4 1/2 minutes and hardly let up, making 11 3-pointers with 21 assists on 31 baskets.

Gordon eclipsed his 7.5-point scoring average in the game's first 6 minutes and hit 5 of 9 from 3-point range, 8 of 16 shots overall.

Jahii Carson added 12 points, while Gordon and Felix had five assists each.

Sacramento State's bid for the best start in school history derailed early.

The Hornets (5-2) never recovered after falling into a big hole early and played the second half without coach Brian Katz after he was ejected for arguing with the officials.

John Dickson led Sacramento State with 12 points and seven rebounds.