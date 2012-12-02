The collapse continues

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - Third-stringer Greg McElroy stepped in for a struggling Mark Sanchez and energized the New York Jets to a 7-6 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

With Tim Tebow inactive as he heals from two broken ribs, coach Rex Ryan pulled Sanchez for McElroy - as the crowd at MetLife Stadium cheered wildly - late in the third quarter. McElroy led the (5-7) Jets to their only points of the day with an impressive drive, connecting with Jeff Cumberland on a 1-yard touchdown. That ended up being the winning score.

Fans chanted "Mc-El-roy!" throughout the first three quarters as Sanchez went 10 for 27 for 91 yards and three interceptions.

While the Jets' quarterback situation is unclear, the sagging Cardinals (4-8) have their own troubles at the position. Ryan Lindley was ineffective in his second NFL start as Arizona lost its eighth straight game after a 4-0 start.

