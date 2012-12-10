How short is the leash now?

Posted by Dave Cooney: email

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona Cardinals President Michael Bidwill says a decision on whether Ken Whisenhunt remains as coach will be made after the season.

Bidwill calls the team's 58-0 loss at Seattle on Sunday "unacceptable" and says he has been evaluating the situation on a week to week basis. He says there is a lot of emotion in the aftermath of the most one-sided loss in franchise history and he doesn't want to make any decisions based on emotion.

Bidwill says "there is plenty of blame to go around" in Arizona's nine-game losing streak.

Bidwill, whose father Bill Bidwill owns the team, runs the franchise. He says winning and losing, not finances, will figure in the eventual decision.

Whisenhunt is due about $5.5 million in the final year of his contract next year.