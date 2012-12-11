Carey now consensus All-American

Posted by Dave Cooney: email

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona sophomore running back Ka'Deem Carey has been named an Associated Press First-Team All-American, it was announced by the news bureau on Tuesday.

With his three awards from the four NCAA-recognized lists that have been announced (The Sporting News, Walter Camp and AP), Carey is a consensus All-American for the 2012 season.

The Tucson native is Arizona's 11th player to be named a consensus All-American. Those 11 players have earned 14 consensus All-America honors. Carey is the first Wildcat at an offensive position to earn the nod. In 1999, Dennis Northcutt was named a consensus All-American as a receiver and a kick returner. Carey is Arizona's first honoree since Antoine Cason in 2007.

Carey leads the nation in rushing yards per game (146.42) and ranks No. 2 nationally in total rushing yardage (1,757). He is No. 5 nationally in total all-purpose yards (2,061) and ranks seventh nationally in all-purpose yards per game (171.8). He leads the nation in total yards from scrimmage (2,045) and ranks second nationally in yards from scrimmage per game (170.4).

Carey's 54 plays of 10+ yards and his 20 plays of 20+ yards lead the nation. His 21 total touchdowns (20 rushing and one receiving) rank No. 8 nationally. His 20 rushing touchdowns are seventh nationally.

He now sports seven first-team All-America honors this season, by CBSSports.com (Dec. 3), Athlon Sports (Dec. 4), Scout.com/FOXSportsNEXT.com (Dec. 6), The Sporting News (Dec. 6), the Walter Camp Football Foundation (Dec. 6), Lindy's Sports (Dec. 7) and the AP (Dec. 11). The Football Writers' Association of America will announce their All-America team on Dec. 14.

The Wildcats will take on the Nevada Wolf Pack on Sat., Dec. 15 at the Gildan New Mexico Bowl. The game will air at 11 a.m. MT on ESPN. To purchase tickets for the Gildan New Mexico Bowl, call 520-621-CATS