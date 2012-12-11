Arizona reaches deal with McCarthy

Posted by Dave Cooney: email
PHOENIX (AP) - Right-hander Brandon McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks finalized their deal Tuesday on a $15.5 million, two-year contract.
Oakland's opening day starter last season, McCarthy was hit in the right side of the head by a line drive off the bat of the Los Angeles Angels' Erick Aybar on Sept. 5. The 29-year-old pitcher sustained an epidural hemorrhage, brain contusion and skull fracture, then underwent a two-hour surgery.
Last month, the 6-foot-7 McCarthy spent two days undergoing extensive evaluations by renowned concussion expert, Dr. Michael Collins, at the University of Pittsburgh. He was cleared by Collins to begin working out and resuming his regular offseason routine.
McCarthy was 8-6 with a 3.24 ERA last season, his sixth in the majors and second with Oakland. Overall, he is 37-39 with a 4.02 ERA in 153 games with the Chicago White Sox, Texas and Oakland.
