Suns double up

PHOENIX (AP) - Jared Dudley had a season-high 22 points to help lead the Phoenix Suns past the Utah Jazz 99-84 on Friday night.

Goran Dragic added 17 points and five assists for the Suns, who have won consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 21-23. Phoenix has yet to win three straight this season.

Al Jefferson, who had 27 points and 14 rebounds in the teams' first meeting, was held to 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Jazz, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Paul Millsap added 12 points for Utah, which was held below 90 points for just the second time in its past 13 games.

The Jazz cut a 12-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to seven at 79-72 on Derrick Favors' 8-foot jumper with 10:23 remaining.

But Utah did not hit another shot from the field over the next 2:21 and was outscored 18-4 during that stretch.