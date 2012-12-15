The comeback through Kelly's eyes

Posted by Dave Cooney: email
Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - The Arizona Wildcats mounted a fourth quarter comeback for the ages. Down 17 points in the 4th quarter, Matt Scott puts the Cats on his back.
Take a look at the comeback from the sidelines as David Kelly provides an up close and personal look to the "Miracle in Albuquerque."
