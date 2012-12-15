KOLD Exclusive: Hood heads home early

Posted by Dave Cooney: email
Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Tucson News Now Sports Reporter David Kelly captures this exclusive footage of Tevin Hood as he exits University Stadium after the altercation with Cody Ippolito.
Listen to coach Rodriguez's postgame comments as Hood's day was cut short.
