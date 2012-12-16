Clutch in crunchtime

Posted by Dave Cooney: email
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Mark Lyons hit a contested layup with 7 seconds left and No. 8 Arizona rallied from a six-point deficit in the final minute to pull out an improbable 65-64 win over No. 5 Florida on Saturday night.
Arizona (8-0) struggled with Florida's mix of zone and man defenses, falling behind by 11 in the second half before rallying late. The Wildcats used their press to force consecutive turnovers on inbounds plays, pulling within 64-63 after Brandon Ashley hit one of two free throws.
Arizona fouled Kenny Boynton, who missed the front end of a 1-and-1, then raced to the other end for Lyons' driving shot.
Florida (7-1) botched its final possession, fumbling the ball away before taking a wild 3-pointer.
Solomon Hill had 18 points, Nick Johnson added 15 and Lyons 14 to give Arizona its best start since opening the 1998-99 season with eight straight wins.
