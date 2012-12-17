It's been awhile

Posted by Dave Cooney: email
Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - " I mean we're the real deal, everyone said something about our schedule before this and we knew it was an opportunity to prove ourselves in front of the nation," Nick Johnson said after the Florida game.
Well, I think he's right and so does the Associated Press. Arizona debuted this week as the no. 4 team on the nation, it's their best ranking since Jan 5th 2004. On paper, t's been almost a decade since the Wildcats have been in this type of company.
I told everyone all year when asked about how good Arizona was, I said wait until after the Florida game, that will tell you whether they are just good, or a great team.
Arizona did in fact protect the house on Saturday and showed some moxy to come back and beat a top 5 team when they were seemingly done with a minute to go.
Here is the latest AP Top 25 poll. http://espn.go.com/mens-college-basketball/rankings/_/year/2013/poll/1/week/7
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.