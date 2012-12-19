Cats clip Eagles wings

Posted by Dave Cooney: @CooneyLand

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Mark Lyons scored 17 points, Grant Jerrett added 15 and No. 4 Arizona showed no signs of a letdown after its biggest win of the season, rolling over Oral Roberts 89-64 Tuesday night.

Arizona (9-0) pulled off an improbable victory over then-No. 5 Florida on Saturday and leaves for a tournament in Hawaii on Thursday. The Wildcats had no trouble keeping their focus, racing out to a 17-point first-half lead and shooting 57 percent overall.

Brandon Ashley added 14 points for Arizona, off to its best start since opening 12-0 in 1987-88.

Oral Roberts (5-5) has a history of knocking off power programs, but never had a shot against the rolling Wildcats.

The Golden Eagles shot 38 percent and leading scorer Warren Niles was frustrated most of the night, turning it over eight times and scoring most of his 22 points after the game was out of reach.