Police investigate reports of gunshots outside Tucson Mall

Tucson Police say they are investigating a report of gunshots fired in the parking lot of the Tucson Mall. It happened Friday evening during a busy time for holiday shoppers.

Officers say mall security staff and shoppers reported hearing a couple of rounds fired in the parking lot near Macy's. Witnesses reported seeing a man running into a wash.

Police conducted a search in the Rillito Wash area, east of the mall, looking for the suspect. They used K-9s in the search.

There are no reports of any victims at this time. And there is no suspect identified at this time.