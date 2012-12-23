Breezin' by the Bucs

Posted by Dave Cooney: @CooneyLand

HONOLULU (AP) - Brandon Ashley had 16 points and No. 4 Arizona scored the first 11 points of the game to breeze into the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic with a 73-53 win over East Tennessee State on Saturday.

The Wildcats (10-0) were never seriously challenged and never let the Bucs within 10 points after the opening six minutes. It was their sixth win by 20 points or more.

The Bucs (2-8) tried to stay competitive in the second half and got within 44-30 with 13:17 remaining. Arizona went on a 15-3 run and played its reserves the rest of the way.

Jarvis Jones led East Tennessee State with 21 points.

Arizona plays Sunday in the semifinals against the winner of the Hawaii-Miami game Saturday night.