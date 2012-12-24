Foles sidelined

Posted by Dave Cooney: @CooneyLand
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Eagles rookie quarterback Nick Foles has a broken right hand, and coach Andy Reid says Michael Vick will likely start against the New York Giants in Sunday's season finale.
Reid said Monday that Foles broke his throwing hand in the second quarter of a 27-20 loss to Washington, but returned to the game after X-rays at the stadium were negative.
Vick hasn't played since suffering a concussion during a loss to the Cowboys on Nov. 11. He was recently cleared to return.
Reid said there's a "pretty good chance Michael will be the starter. That's the direction I'm going as we speak right now."
The Eagles (4-11) went 1-5 with Foles as the starter.
