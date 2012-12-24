Heard this one before?

Posted by Dave Cooney: @CooneyLand
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals entered the final week of the season with uncertainty at quarterback.
How fitting for a team that's misery on the field has been defined by poor play at that position.
Coach Ken Whisenhunt said Monday he wasn't ready to say whether Brian Hoyer would be the choice, although it seems a pretty good guess considering the problems that Ryan Lindley has had, and the fact that Hoyer was active and John Skelton inactive for Sunday's 28-13 loss to Chicago.
Hoyer, claimed off waivers by the Cardinals from Pittsburgh two weeks ago, would be making his first NFL start if he's the choice for Sunday's game at San Francisco, where the 49ers will be looking to clinch the NFC West title.
