We're going streaking

By Dave Cooney: @CooneyLand

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Arizona will take on San Diego State later today on a national stage in what is being billed as the title for best in the west. Arizona is sporting an 11 game win streak that is accompanied by a no. 3 ranking in the latest AP poll. San Diego State has a few numbers of their own you might want to look at.

The Aztecs are looking to extend several significant winning streaks, including an 11-game overall win streak (T-4th-longest active win streak nationally), a 24-game December win streak (2nd-longest nationally), a 12-game win streak at multi-team in-season events and an 11-game win streak vs. the Pac-12 Conference (3rd-longest nationally).

San Diego State is 2-0 vs. the Pac-12 this season after winning at USC and at a neutral court vs. UCLA in back-to-back outings.

The Aztecs return 3 out of their 4 best players from a year ago, including preseason All-American Jamaal Franklin. I'll talk more about that at 6pm. Merry Christmas everyone!