3 Wildcats to suit up for All-Star game

Twitter: @CooneyLand

Tucson, AZ (AP) - The Casino Del Sol College All-Star Game is Friday, January 11 at Kino Stadium starting at 7:00 pm and 64 of the top college football players in the nation have committed to participate. University of Arizona players Kyle Quinn, Taimi Tutogi and Dom Austin are scheduled to play.

"All of our players are legitimate NFL prospects. We are thrilled to have players from the top college football programs in the country and there are even more commitments to come," said Joe Dan Rogers, Executive Director of the Casino Del Sol College All-Star Game.

Below is a list of 64 players who will be playing in Tucson on January 11: