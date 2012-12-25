3 Wildcats to suit up for All-Star game

Twitter: @CooneyLand
Tucson, AZ (AP) - The Casino Del Sol College All-Star Game is Friday, January 11 at Kino Stadium starting at 7:00 pm and 64 of the top college football players in the nation have committed to participate. University of Arizona players Kyle Quinn, Taimi Tutogi and Dom Austin are scheduled to play.
"All of our players are legitimate NFL prospects. We are thrilled to have players from the top college football programs in the country and there are even more commitments to come," said Joe Dan Rogers, Executive Director of the Casino Del Sol College All-Star Game.
Below is a list of 64 players who will be playing in Tucson on January 11:
|
Player
|
Pos.
|
School
|
Marvin Burdette
|
LB
|
Alabama - Birmingham
|
Kyle Quinn
|
C
|
Arizona
|
Taimi Tutogi
|
DE
|
Arizona
|
Dom Austin
|
DE
|
Arizona
|
Josh Hubner
|
P
|
Arizona State
|
Austin Holtz
|
OT
|
Ball State
|
Darryl Stonum
|
WR
|
Baylor
|
Tommy Smith Jr.
|
LB
|
Boise State
|
JC Percy
|
LB
|
Boise State
|
Chris Pantale
|
TE
|
Boston College
|
Braden Hansen
|
OG/C
|
BYU
|
Preston Hadley
|
CB
|
BYU
|
Brandon Ogletree
|
ILB
|
BYU
|
Deonte Williams
|
RB
|
Cal Poly
|
Aaron Tipoti
|
DT
|
California
|
Josh Hill
|
S
|
California
|
Isi Sofele
|
RB
|
California
|
Blake Williamson
|
TE
|
California PA
|
Camerron Cheatham
|
CB
|
Cincinnati
|
Joe Caprioglio
|
OT
|
Colorado State
|
Alex Dunnachie
|
P
|
Hawaii
|
Paipai Falemalu
|
DE
|
Hawaii
|
Brandon Hartson
|
LS
|
Houston
|
Steele Jantz
|
QB
|
Iowa State
|
Aaron Horne
|
WR
|
Iowa State
|
Joseph LeBeau
|
DE/LB
|
Jackson State
|
Dayne Crist
|
QB
|
Kansas
|
Justin Tuggle
|
LB
|
Kansas State
|
O'Hara Fluellen
|
DB
|
Lincoln University
|
Cordian Hagans
|
DE/DT
|
Louisiana
|
Myles White
|
WR
|
Louisiana Tech
|
Ray Holley
|
RB
|
Louisiana Tech
|
Mitchell White
|
CB
|
Michigan State
|
Troy Stoudermire
|
CB
|
Minnesota
|
Zach Minter
|
DT
|
Montana State
|
Keegan Wetzel
|
OLB
|
Navy
|
Travis Chappelear
|
DT
|
Northwest Missouri State
|
Andrew Seumalo
|
DT
|
Oregon State
|
Mike Farrell
|
OL
|
Penn State
|
Chris Jacobson
|
OG
|
Pittsburgh
|
Mike Shanahan
|
WR
|
Pittsburgh
|
Zach Brown
|
K
|
Portland State
|
Brandon Jones
|
CB
|
Rutgers
|
Brice Butler
|
WR
|
San Diego State
|
Travis Johnson
|
DE
|
San Jose State
|
David Quessenberry
|
OT
|
San Jose State
|
Bryan Collins
|
OG
|
SMU
|
Drew Terrell
|
WR
|
Stanford
|
Kenny Cain
|
LB
|
TCU
|
Kevin McDermott
|
OT
|
UCLA
|
Dalton Hilliard
|
S
|
UCLA
|
Tevita Stevens
|
C
|
Utah
|
David Rolf
|
TE
|
Utah
|
Moe Lee
|
CB
|
Utah
|
Matt Austin
|
WR
|
Utah State
|
Bojay Filimoeatu
|
OLB
|
Utah State
|
Al Lapuaho
|
DT
|
Utah State
|
Kellen Bartlett
|
TE/FB
|
Utah State
|
Jeff Tuel
|
QB
|
Washington State
|
Wade Jacobson
|
OG
|
Washington State
|
Ryan Clarke
|
FB
|
West Virginia
|
Roszell Gayden
|
OT
|
Winona State
|
Rayon Simmons
|
RB
|
Winona State
|
Kyle Magnuson
|
OLB
|
Wyoming
