3 Wildcats to suit up for All-Star game - Tucson News Now

Tucson, AZ (AP) - The Casino Del Sol College All-Star Game is Friday, January 11 at Kino Stadium starting at 7:00 pm and 64 of the top college football players in the nation have committed to participate. University of Arizona players Kyle Quinn, Taimi Tutogi and Dom Austin are scheduled to play.

"All of our players are legitimate NFL prospects. We are thrilled to have players from the top college football programs in the country and there are even more commitments to come," said Joe Dan Rogers, Executive Director of the Casino Del Sol College All-Star Game.

Below is a list of 64 players who will be playing in Tucson on January 11:

Player

Pos.

School

Marvin Burdette

LB

Alabama - Birmingham

Kyle Quinn

C

Arizona

Taimi Tutogi

DE

Arizona

Dom Austin

DE

Arizona

Josh Hubner

P

Arizona State

Austin Holtz

OT

Ball State

Darryl Stonum

WR

Baylor

Tommy Smith Jr.

LB

Boise State

JC Percy

LB

Boise State

Chris Pantale

TE

Boston College

Braden Hansen

OG/C

BYU

Preston Hadley

CB

BYU

Brandon Ogletree

ILB

BYU

Deonte Williams

RB

Cal Poly

Aaron Tipoti

DT

California

Josh Hill

S

California

Isi Sofele

RB

California

Blake Williamson

TE

California PA

Camerron Cheatham

CB

Cincinnati

Joe Caprioglio

OT

Colorado State

Alex Dunnachie

P

Hawaii

Paipai Falemalu

DE

Hawaii

Brandon Hartson

LS

Houston

Steele Jantz

QB

Iowa State

Aaron Horne

WR

Iowa State

Joseph LeBeau

DE/LB

Jackson State

Dayne Crist

QB

Kansas

Justin Tuggle

LB

Kansas State

O'Hara Fluellen

DB

Lincoln University

Cordian Hagans

DE/DT

Louisiana

Myles White

WR

Louisiana Tech

Ray Holley

RB

Louisiana Tech

Mitchell White

CB

Michigan State

Troy Stoudermire

CB

Minnesota

Zach Minter

DT

Montana State

Keegan Wetzel

OLB

Navy

Travis Chappelear

DT

Northwest Missouri State

Andrew Seumalo

DT

Oregon State

Mike Farrell

OL

Penn State

Chris Jacobson

OG

Pittsburgh

Mike Shanahan

WR

Pittsburgh

Zach Brown

K

Portland State

Brandon Jones

CB

Rutgers

Brice Butler

WR

San Diego State

Travis Johnson

DE

San Jose State

David Quessenberry

OT

San Jose State

Bryan Collins

OG

SMU

Drew Terrell

WR

Stanford

Kenny Cain

LB

TCU

Kevin McDermott

OT

UCLA

Dalton Hilliard

S

UCLA

Tevita Stevens

C

Utah

David Rolf

TE

Utah

Moe Lee

CB

Utah

Matt Austin

WR

Utah State

Bojay Filimoeatu

OLB

Utah State

Al Lapuaho

DT

Utah State

Kellen Bartlett

TE/FB

Utah State

Jeff Tuel

QB

Washington State

Wade Jacobson

OG

Washington State

Ryan Clarke

FB

West Virginia

Roszell Gayden

OT

Winona State

Rayon Simmons

RB

Winona State

Kyle Magnuson

OLB

Wyoming

 

