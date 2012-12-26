Cats thrive again in crunch time

Twitter: @CooneyLand

HONOLULU (AP) - Nick Johnson blocked a layup by Chase Tapley in the closing seconds as No. 3 Arizona rallied from an eight-point deficit in the second half and remained undefeated with a 68-67 win over No. 17 San Diego State on Tuesday night in the championship game of the Diamond Head Classic.

Mark Lyons hit two free throws with 13 seconds remaining for the last points by Arizona (12-0), which is off to its best start in 25 years.

Tapley led the Aztecs (11-2) with 19 points. He had a clear path down the left side of the lane until Johnson slid over and swatted the ball away, with the buzzer sounding during a battle for the loose ball. Neither team led by more than two points over the last 10 minutes.