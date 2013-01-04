CooneyLand: Chip Kelly talks NFL

Posted by Dave Cooney: @CooneyLand

(AP) Chip Kelly is staying at Oregon.

A person with knowledge of the decision confirmed Sunday night that Kelly is passing up a chance to coach in the NFL to remain with the Ducks. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because Oregon and Kelly haven't formally announced the decision.

The decision was first reported by ESPN.

Kelly had lengthy interviews this weekend with the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles, and also talked to the Buffalo Bills. Last year, he had talks with Tampa Bay.

The 49-year-old coach earned a base salary of $2.8 million last season at Oregon and has five years left on his contract. The Ducks, known for the innovative offense that Kelly devised, beat Kansas State in the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday night to finish the season 12-1.

Click on the video screen listed to hear a portion of my interview with Chip Kelly from Pac-12 Media Day on the possibility of his entertaining NFL jobs. In this particular segment, I was asking him about the Tampa job he was offered last offseason.