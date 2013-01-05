Arizona Wildcats: Only 5 lives left

@CooneyLand

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Solomon Hill had 19 points, Mark Lyons hit two free throws with 7.2 seconds left and No. 3 Arizona dodged another last-second shot to beat Utah 60-57 on Saturday and remain undefeated.

Arizona (14-0, 2-0 Pac-12) needed some help from a disputed call by the officials to win its conference opener. The Wildcats faced another big shot in the closing seconds, when Utah's Jarred DuBois shot a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim, hit the top of the backboard and hit the rim again before missing.

Utah (8-6, 0-2) opened conference with an overtime loss to Arizona State on Wednesday and kept Arizona within reach by hitting 14 of 27 shots in the second half.

Jason Washburn had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Jordan Loveridge added 17 points for Utah, which still hasn't won a road or neutral-court conference game since joining the Pac-12 last season.