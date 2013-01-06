Lopes' running wild

Twitter: @CooneyLand

Phoenix, AZ (AP) - The Grand Canyon University men's basketball team picked up a 63-51 victory over Point Loma today in San Diego, Calif. The win, which was the 13th consecutive for GCU, improved the Antelopes to 14-2 overall and kept their Pacific West Conference record spotless at 5-0. The Sea Lions fell to 3-8 overall and 0-4 in conference play.

The 13 straight wins mark the longest such overall streak for the ‘Lopes since winning 22 straight from Feb. 15, 1988 – Jan. 3, 1989, a record that spanned two seasons, including the last national championship season during the 1987-88 campaign. The current win streak is also the longest single-season stretch since winning 13 straight in that 1987-88 season, as that squad did so from Dec. 21, 1987-Jan. 19, 1988.



The 14-2 record to begin the season also marks its best start for the program since going 15-2 in 1996-97, when GCU posted a 23-6 overall mark and advanced to the second round of the Division II tournament.



GCU posted a 40.0 field goal percentage in the game (18-for-45), and made 10 of their 22 three-point attempts. The total marked the second-most in a game this season behind 11 made three-pointers on Nov. 10 versus Northern State as part of the Disney Classic.



