Is Gruden the guy?

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals expect to speak in the coming week with Jay Gruden about their vacant head coaching position.

The team on Sunday confirmed plans to interview the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator, younger brother of former Oakland and Tampa Bay head coach Jon Gruden.

The Cardinals also confirmed that Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was interviewed in Denver on Saturday. McCoy was the second candidate known to have been interviewed by Cardinals President Michael Bidwill in his search for a replacement for Ken Whisenhunt, who was fired after six seasons.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Ray Horton was interviewed last week. The team has received permission to speak with Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley, but it's not known if any interview is scheduled.