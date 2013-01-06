Sun Devils starting to sizzle

Twitter: @CooneyLand

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Carrick Felix scored 20 points, Jordan Bachynski had 16 points and eight blocked shots, and Arizona State pulled away from cold-shooting Colorado down the stretch to beat the Buffaloes 65-56 on Sunday night.

Jonathan Gilling added 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun Devils (13-2, 2-0 Pac-12), who started their conference season 2-0 for the first time in five years.

Spencer Dinwiddie led the Buffaloes with 19 points. Askia Booker added 13.

Colorado (10-4, 0-2) led 20-7 early and 33-30 at the half but fell apart over an eight-minute second-half stretch three nights after they appeared to have beaten No. 3 Arizona on Sabatino Chen's 3-point bank shot at the buzzer, only to have officials wave off the basket after a video review. The call that has been second-guessed across the country.