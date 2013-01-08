Roll Tide... Again

Twitter: @CooneyLand
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - Eddie Lacy romped through Notre Dame's defense with power and his favorite spin move.
No. 2 Alabama's latest star tailback rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown and scored with a spin move on a catch in Monday night's 42-14 rout over No. 1 Notre Dame in the BCS championship.
If the game ends up being the junior's finale at Alabama, it was a doozie. He was slowed early in the season with a nagging ankle injury but finished with three straight 100-yard games, a 99-yarder and 10 touchdowns in the final four games.
Named the game's outstanding player on offense, Lacy had 72 yards before the first quarter ended against a defense that came in allowing a stingy 92 yards a game on the ground. He capped the opening drive with a 20-yard touchdown.
