Tutogi trying to impress

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Former Wildcat FB Taimi Tutogi finished his senior season with one carry for zero yards... zero. Not exactly eye popping numbers, but this is the non glamorous life led by a power blocking fullback in a spread offense.

Tutogi's numbers might not be that attractive to NFL scouts, but there are a few other facets he can advertise. The 6'1 260 lb fullback split time as a defensive end his senior year, so he's proved he can be versatile and unslefish.

Tutogi told KOLD while he would love to play both ways in the Casino Del Sol All-Star game, his focus will likely remain on the offensive side of the ball.

Draftscout.com lists Tutogi as a potential late round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, but more likely to sign as a free agent after the draft.

