100 reasons to love Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Alli Gloyd led six Arizona players in double figures with 17 points, and the Wildcats routed Oregon 100-68 on Sunday.

Layana White had 16 points, connecting on all four of her 3-point attempts, and Keyahndra Cannon scored 14 for the Wildcats (10-5, 2-2 Pac-12). Davellyn White and Carissa Crutchfield scored 13 apiece and Nyre Harris had 10 points.

Crutchfield also had 11 assists as Arizona, which led 55-34 at halftime, scored 100 for the first time since Dec. 31, 2010. The Wildcats were 12 of 27 (45 percent) from 3-point range. They finished at 43 percent overall.

Jillian Alleyne led the Ducks (2-14, 0-4) with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Liz Brenner had 10 points and nine rebounds and Megan Carpenter added nine points and 11 rebounds for Oregon, which committed 26 turnovers leading to 35 Wildcats points.