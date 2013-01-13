Denson is staying home

Twitter: @CooneyLand

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Arizona State, Oregon, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, to name just a few, all offered Salpointe receiver Cam Denson a chance to become part of their football future, Denson has declined.

Instead the incoming senior WR has decided to stay home and continue his collegiate career in his own backyard. On Saturday the 4-star recruit and top rated junior in the state of Arizona as rated by Scout.com, verbally committed to the Arizona Wildcats.

KOLD sports anchor Dave Cooney spoke with Salpointe head coach Dennis Bene on Saturday regarding Denson's decision, " We had a discussion about three weeks ago when Cam basically narrowed it down to Arizona." Bene said. " In the end, it's all about relationships and he felt super comfortable with Rich Rodriguez and his staff."

When asked if Denson might explore any other schools or potentially keep his optons open during the next year Bene responded by saying, " He is 100 percent committed to Arizona, he was grinning from ear to ear, it was really something special."

Pressed into duty at quarterback for Salpointe at times last season. He ended up running for 1,026 yards and 18 touchdowns, catching 37 passes for 585 yards and two scores.