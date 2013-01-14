O'Neill ousted

Twitter: @CooneyLand

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Southern California athletic director Pat Haden says Trojans men's basketball coach Kevin O'Neill has been relieved of his duties.

The school says assistant coach Bob Cantu will serve as interim head coach while USC searches for a successor.

Haden says in a news release that it became evident to him this season that the program needed new leadership and that it was best to make the change now to "re-energize" the team.

O'Neill, who was in his fourth year, had a 48-65 overall record, including a 6-26 record last season. The Trojans are 7-10 this season.