Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Thom Ortiz was a contributing factor to the Sunnyside wrestling dynasty winning two state championships. He went on to become an all Pac-10 wrestler at ASU, then became the Sun Devils head coach and won the conference coach of the year in 2008. In 2012, his latest headline is under construction.
As co-founder of the World Fighting Federation, an upstart MMA league, Ortiz's one time project is gaining momentum. Ortiz speaks with KOLD sports anchor Dave Cooney about his latest event happening in Tucson.
Here is the fight card for the March 2nd WFF event
Pro Card
Main Event: 185 lbs Edgar Garcia vs Eddie Arizmendi
Co-Main: 135 lbs Henry Cejudo vs Michael Poe
155: Benny Madrid vs JR Sotelo
145: Michael Parker vs Julian Samaniego
Amateur Card
125: Luis Fernandez vs Jonathon Sanchez
125: Junior Cortez vs Justin Rascon
135: Carlos Castro vs Ralph Pacheco
135: Dimitri Moltzen vs Albert Leyva
145: Rueben Hernandez vs Danny Hamamoto
145: Kris Gonzalez vs Matt Aguirre
155: Peter De Le Cruz vs Jose Melendez
170: Enrique Bejarano vs Nate Tierney
170: Mike Derlatka vs Joel Champion
185: Brandon Stansberry vs Willie Audifre
185: Jeff Anderson vs TBD
HWT: Pedro Garcia vs TBD
