Twitter: @CooneyLand

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Thom Ortiz was a contributing factor to the Sunnyside wrestling dynasty winning two state championships. He went on to become an all Pac-10 wrestler at ASU, then became the Sun Devils head coach and won the conference coach of the year in 2008. In 2012, his latest headline is under construction.

As co-founder of the World Fighting Federation, an upstart MMA league, Ortiz's one time project is gaining momentum. Ortiz speaks with KOLD sports anchor Dave Cooney about his latest event happening in Tucson.

Here is the fight card for the March 2nd WFF event

Pro Card

Main Event: 185 lbs Edgar Garcia vs Eddie Arizmendi

Co-Main: 135 lbs Henry Cejudo vs Michael Poe

155: Benny Madrid vs JR Sotelo

145: Michael Parker vs Julian Samaniego



Amateur Card

125: Luis Fernandez vs Jonathon Sanchez

125: Junior Cortez vs Justin Rascon

135: Carlos Castro vs Ralph Pacheco

135: Dimitri Moltzen vs Albert Leyva

145: Rueben Hernandez vs Danny Hamamoto

145: Kris Gonzalez vs Matt Aguirre

155: Peter De Le Cruz vs Jose Melendez

170: Enrique Bejarano vs Nate Tierney

170: Mike Derlatka vs Joel Champion

185: Brandon Stansberry vs Willie Audifre

185: Jeff Anderson vs TBD

HWT: Pedro Garcia vs TBD