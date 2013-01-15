Michalczik joins Rodriguez staff

Twitter: @CooneyLand

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Arizona coach Rich Rodriguez has added veteran college and NFL assistant Jim Michalczik to his staff as offensive line coach.

Michalczik replaces Robert Anae, who left to join BYU's staff.

Michalczik has 23 years of college and NFL experience, most recently serving as California's offensive coordinator and offensive line coach the past two years. He also spent seven seasons with the Golden Bears as offensive line coach from 2002-08 and had the same duties with the Oakland Raiders from 2009-10.

A former offensive lineman at Washington State, he also coached at Oregon State, Montana State and won a national title with Miami in 1991 as defensive line coach.