Washington gets the nod

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers' appearance in the Super Bowl means Arizona inside linebacker Daryl Washington is headed to the Pro Bowl.

Washington, an alternate, will replace San Francisco's NaVorro Bowman in Hawaii, where the Pro Bowl will be played next Sunday.

Washington, the first Cardinals linebacker to make the Pro Bowl since Seth Joyner in 1994, led Arizona with a career-high 140 tackles - 110 solo, with nine sacks, 14 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, an interception, a fumble recovery and six passes defensed. His nine sacks were the most by any NFL inside linebacker.

Washington is the second Arizona player to make this Pro Bowl, joining cornerback Patrick Peterson. Washington is in his third NFL season, Peterson his second. Peterson also made the Pro Bowl last year as a punt returner.