Cats start where they left off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Arizona Wildcat Softball was tabbed No. 13 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Preseason Poll, released Tuesday.

Arizona will begin the season where it ended last season - ranked 13th.

Defending champion Alabama is ranked No. 1 and received 25 of the 31 first-place votes. 2012 runner-up Oklahoma received five first-place votes and is preseason No. 2.

The Pac-12 occupies spots 3-through-5 with California, Arizona State and Oregon, respectively. Overall, seven of the nine Pac-12 teams are featured in the preseason poll including Arizona (13), Washington (16), UCLA (19) and Stanford (21).

In addition to the seven Pac-12 opponents the Wildcats will also face 2nd-ranked Oklahoma (twice), 10th-ranked LSU, 14th-ranked Florida, 15th-ranked Michigan. Additionally, UA will face Northwestern, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, all of which are receiving votes in the poll.

In total, 23 of Arizona's 56 games will be played against top-25 teams, including 12 top-10 squads.

Arizona begins its season Feb. 8 when it travels to Tempe for the Kajikawa Classic.

