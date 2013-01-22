Cats start where they left off - Tucson News Now

Cats start where they left off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Arizona Wildcat Softball was tabbed No. 13 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Top 25 Preseason Poll, released Tuesday.

Arizona will begin the season where it ended last season - ranked 13th.

Defending champion Alabama is ranked No. 1 and received 25 of the 31 first-place votes. 2012 runner-up Oklahoma received five first-place votes and is preseason No. 2.

The Pac-12 occupies spots 3-through-5 with California, Arizona State and Oregon, respectively. Overall, seven of the nine Pac-12 teams are featured in the preseason poll including Arizona (13), Washington (16), UCLA (19) and Stanford (21).

In addition to the seven Pac-12 opponents the Wildcats will also face 2nd-ranked Oklahoma (twice), 10th-ranked LSU, 14th-ranked Florida, 15th-ranked Michigan. Additionally, UA will face Northwestern, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, all of which are receiving votes in the poll.

In total, 23 of Arizona's 56 games will be played against top-25 teams, including 12 top-10 squads.

Arizona begins its season Feb. 8 when it travels to Tempe for the Kajikawa Classic.

For continued coverage of Arizona Wildcat Softball, visit ArizonaWildcats.com. Be sure to follow Arizona Softball on Twitter (@UA_Softball) and Facebook (ArizonaSoftball).

 

Rank	Team			2012 Record	Totals	Final 2012 Poll
1	Alabama (25)		60-8		765	1
2	Oklahoma (5)		54-10		745	2
3	California (1)		58-7		704	3
4	Arizona State		53-11		684	4
5	Oregon			45-18		635	5
6	Tennessee		52-14		626	6
7	Texas			47-13		534	9
8	Missouri		47-14		496	11
9	Georgia			45-17		490	10
10	LSU			40-25		475	7
11	Louisiana Lafayette	53-6		429	12
12	USF			50-14		423	8
13	Arizona			38-19		406	13
14	Florida			48-11		342	18
15	Michigan		42-17		326	15
16	Washington		39-19		316	14
17	Texas A&M		41-18		296	19
18	Louisville		55-5		255	17
19	UCLA			36-20		216	20
20	Hofstra			42-15		203	16
21	Stanford		40-19		183	21
22	North Carolina		43-15		102	24
23	Hawai'i			44-9		89	22
24	Baylor			34-22		80	RV
25	Florida State		47-16		58	RV

 

