Trojans get trampled

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Nick Johnson scored 14 points and No. 6 Arizona used a stifling defense to bounce back from a home loss to rout USC 74-50 on Saturday night.

The Wildcats (17-2, 5-2 Pac-12) were dominant from the opening tip, shooting out to leads of 18-4 and 29-7. They were up 39-20 at the half.

The Trojans (8-13, 3-5), who shot 28 percent, trailed by as many as 34 in the second half.

Solomon Hill added 13 points, Brandon Ashley 11 and Kaleb Tarczewski 10 for Arizona. No USC player reached double figures in the Trojans' lowest-scoring game of the season. Jio Fontan scored nine.