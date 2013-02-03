Lefty rolls

Twitter: @CooneyLand

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Phil Mickelson completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Phoenix Open, missing another chance to make history in a dominating week at TPC Scottsdale.

Mickelson shot a 4-under 67 on Sunday to finish at 28-under 256, two strokes off the PGA Tour record set by Tommy Armour III in the 2003 Texas Open, and tie the tournament mark set by Mark Calcavecchia in 2001.

Mickelson missed a chance for a 59 in the first round when his 25-foot putt on the final hole caught the right edge of the cup, curled 180 degrees and stayed out. He settled for a 60 and followed with rounds of 65 and 64 to take a six-stroke lead into the final round.

Brandt Snedeker finished second, four strokes back after a 65.