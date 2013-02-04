Zeus' new world

Twitter: @CooneyLand
Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Arizona Freshman C Kaleb Tarczewski collected his third straight double-figure points effort at Washington State, finishing with 10 points and four rebounds. We are really getting to know what kind of impact he can make on the court, but that's really all we know about Zeus. Here's a rare inside lok at what makes the 7 footer tick.
On the season, the 7-foot native of Claremont, N.H., is averaging 6.2 points and 5.89 rebounds per game.
