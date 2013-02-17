Cats survive Salt Lake scare

Twitter: @CooneyLand

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Mark Lyons scored 18 points, freshman Brandon Ashley added 10 in a reserve role and No. 9 Arizona defeated Utah 68-64 on Sunday to snap a two-game skid.

Arizona led by as many as 13 early in the second half only to see Utah respond with a 14-3 run to tie it at 51 with 7:28 remaining on Jason Washburn's tip-in.

A 3-pointer by Dakarai Tucker pulled Utah within two with 4:46 left, but a putback by Kevin Parrom and a layup by Lyons helped seal it for the Wildcats (21-4, 9-4 Pac-12), who were coming off their worst loss of the season.

Jarred DuBois had 16 points, Washburn 15 and Jeremy Olsen 12 for the Utes (11-14, 3-10), who have yet to win back-to-back conference games since joining the Pac-12 two years ago.

