Cats run the table at home

Tucson, AZ - 17th ranked Arizona softball concluded the Wildcat Invitational with an 8-1 victory over Portland State (5-15) to finish the event undefeated (5-0) and improve to 15-5 on the season.
Arizona outscored its opponents 42-10 in the tournament; more than half of those runs (22) were scored in the first two innings of the games.
UA scored in the first inning in every game of the Wildcat Invitational after scoring in the first inning in just three of its first 15 games.
Arizona scored eight runs on seven hits, three off the bat of Chelsea Goodacre. It was the second time this weekend the sophomore recorded a three-hit game; Goodacre had just one career-three hit game entering the tournament. Goodacre hit a mind-numbing .769 (10-for-13) in the event with a double, a home run and nine RBI.
