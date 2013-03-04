Spring Ball: Day 2

Twitter: @CooneyLand

TUCSON, Ariz. – University of Arizona football continued its spring practice season with a workout on Mon., March 4, at Kindall Field/Sancet Stadium. In head coach Rich Rodriguez's second spring with the Wildcats, the squad dressed in helmets and shorts for a two-hour practice on Monday. Below is a brief transcript of Rodriguez's remarks following practice.

On the evaluation process:

"We have great technology and we film everything in practice. So we use that to evaluate. Everything we do in a competitive situation, we watch every day, as a staff and broken down offense and defense. The technology we have now is so much better than it used to be. There's no excuse not to be able to truly evaluate a player's talent."

"It's not a competition between the quarterbacks, for us it's more about can he do it. It's not comparing them to someone else. Nobody's going to win the job in the spring but they can show us that we can win with them. I think that's a key difference. If you're good enough to win with, you'll play."

On using the helmet cameras:

"We using it now but our guys' heads were shaking a lot and the footage from Saturday was hard to watch. We may go to a camera on a pole that we stand behind the quarterback and that's a little steadier."

On the receivers:

"It's our offensive unit with the most experience. We still need some homerun shots and guys who can take the top off of coverage but I like that group. They work hard. I would expect them to be pretty productive again this year."

On the depth at running back:

"We play two tailbacks a lot but I'd like to have four. That's a position because of injuries and what have you, where you need to have a lot of guys. If we can get three out of spring that we feel good with, that'd be great but by the end of fall camp we need to have four we feel good with, can travel with and play with."